How shift to short-form content redefines news consumption in digital age

At the fifth edition of DigiNews, experts discussed how media organisations balance brevity with changing consumption patterns.
Video consumption habits have undergone a significant transformation in the digital age, with a noticeable shift in how content is consumed online. One of the most striking changes has been the decline in user attention spans, which has become increasingly focused on short, bite-sized content such as Instagram Reels and YouTube shorts, rather than traditional long-format videos or shows.
This shift in viewing preferences has had a profound impact on how news is consumed, particularly among younger audiences. Instead of tuning into traditional news channels or watching lengthy news segments, many now prefer to consume news through social media platforms, where information is often presented quickly, easily, and in digestible formats.
As a result, news organisations have been forced to adapt their strategies, reformatting their content to cater to this demand for brevity.
The fifth edition of DigiNews, formerly known as Digipub World, delved into the evolving dynamics of news consumption, particularly the growing preference for short-form content. The session, titled Short and Shorter, was moderated by Venkata Susmita Biswas, executive editor at afaqs!, and featured a panel including Gaurav Arora, chief operating officer of Jagran New Media; Mehak Kasbekar, country manager and editor-in-chief at Brut India; Rishi Pratim Mukherjee, co-founder and chief executive officer at Jist Media; and Suhasini Haidar, diplomatic affairs editor at The Hindu Group.
Mehak Kasbekar of Brut India highlighted the rapid transformation in news formats over the past five to six years, with a noticeable shift towards condensing news into 60 seconds or less. “The democratisation of news has been a key driver in this change, enabling anyone to create quick reels without formal training. While the challenge of delivering news succinctly persists, it remains an exciting space to observe,” Kasbekar remarked.
Suhasini Haidar from The Hindu Group emphasised the ongoing pressure to condense even complex topics into shorter formats, despite the inherent need for depth in certain discussions.
“Creating a 40-minute news segment today often invites requests to shorten it. While short-form content like 'news in a minute' has its place, reducing everything to a one-minute format risks losing the essence of information. It’s crucial to understand that not all 8 billion people consume news the same way, and there’s no one-minute solution to complex issues,” Haidar said.
Rishi Pratim Mukherjee of Jist Media shared insights into his company’s video strategy, noting that the approach varies depending on the subject matter.
“We don’t follow a set formula. A 60-minute video can be distilled into 4-5 shorter versions, each maintaining the core content. Our programming largely remains in a longer format, but shorter versions provide an overview of trending topics in 2-4 minutes, ensuring that the essence of the original content is not compromised,” Mukherjee explained.
Gaurav Arora of Jagran New Media discussed the monetisation challenges associated with short-form videos. He noted that a few years ago, a 3-minute video was considered short, and platforms like YouTube would not monetise anything under this duration.
However, with changing consumption patterns and declining attention spans, the landscape has shifted. “Direct monetisation from shorts remains minimal compared to long-form content, but their value lies in increasing the subscriber base. The ecosystem is ever-evolving, and while not everything is monetised, we must be creative and innovative to maximise the potential of shorts. For us, most short content is derived from longer programming. Some content categories require more depth than what can be delivered in 30 seconds or a minute, but for snackable, entertaining content, shorts work very well,” Arora stated.
Haidar further provided data reflecting current trends in news consumption, revealing that 79% of viewers now watch the news on smartphones, with 71% continuing to access news online, compared to just 40% in print.
She underscored the importance of using new technology to understand audiences better. “The Hindu’s editors found that readers weren’t visiting the website for breaking news but rather for the best analysis on a subject. Contrary to market trends favouring shorter stories, we are encouraged to write longer pieces, even 700-800 words, and then decide what to publish based on space and content needs. It’s about depth over brevity,” Haidar emphasised.
Kasbekar echoed this sentiment, noting that Brut’s approach varies with the news of the day and the significance of the story. “Some stories can be told in 60 seconds, while others require 12-13 minutes for a thorough conversation. The key is to take as long as necessary to create impact and provide maximum information,” she concluded.
As the session highlighted, the shift towards short-form content in news consumption presents both challenges and opportunities. While the demand for brevity continues to rise, media organisations are tasked with finding the right balance between succinctness and substance to meet the diverse needs of their audiences.
