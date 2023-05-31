Humans of Bombay forays into long-format branded storytelling with its new brand films division

Karishma Mehta, the founder of Humans of Bombay, mentioned, “Our new division mirrors what we set out to do 9+ years ago - telling stories of seemingly ordinary people who’ve had extraordinary journeys! And now, as we foray into a new vertical, we deal with spontaneous challenges. However, our creative vision was always in line with the brand, which made the process smooth. We believe the story is always the HERO, where brands are integrated organically and seamlessly, so it truly resonates with the audience. As storytelling partners for brands, we are banking on our credibility as authentic storytellers to tell the brand’s stories in long format by crafting genuinely impactful branded films.”