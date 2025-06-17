India’s retail future? How Meta plans to turn WhatsApp into new storefront

Meta, the tech giant behind Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp, is sharpening its focus on India’s thriving offline retail sector. While the company’s platforms are already central to the discovery and awareness phases of online commerce, Meta is now doubling down on enabling physical retailers to drive measurable, data-backed footfalls and sales through a mix of social-first discovery, artificial intelligence (AI) services.

Meghna Apparao, director of e-commerce & retail (India) at Meta, says that offline retail is no longer separate from digital behaviour; rather, it is increasingly influenced by it. “India is a key market for Meta globally.”

“The return to physical stores post-COVID is unmistakable, and we’re building tools and solutions that help retailers leverage our platforms to convert digital engagement into offline action.”

The social media giant has released a comprehensive study in collaboration with online insights platform GWI, focussing on the retail industry.

It reveals that 8 out of 10 Indian shoppers find products via social media, with a significant 96% of this discovery occurring on Meta platforms such as Facebook and Instagram.

Apparao says this early-stage discovery is proving critical for even traditional brick-and-mortar businesses.

She further suggests that two prominent behaviours have emerged among consumers: webrooming, where consumers research products online before visiting stores, and showrooming, in which shoppers explore options in physical stores but make the final purchase later online, often during promotional events.



Data-led omnichannel ads

Meta has launched a range of omnichannel advertising solutions to transform discovery into action. These allow retailers to focus on customers depending on their likelihood to convert either online or in-store.

The system intelligently adjusts the placement of ads, whether on a website, app, or localised store, according to real-time behaviour and preferences.

According to Apparao, the results are already showing promise. Retail brands working with Meta have reported that they experience 3.5 times higher purchase conversions and over four times the return on ad spend.

“Meta is enabling brands to move from just advertising to creating measurable business outcomes,” she says. These tools are now being scaled globally after successful early-stage pilots.

Meghna Apparao

Director, E-commerce & Retail (India), Meta

WhatsApp: The heart of conversational commerce

Conversational commerce, which involves engaging customers through chat to boost sales, represents India's next significant retail trend, says Apparao, adding that with the growing adoption of AI chatbots and natural language interfaces, WhatsApp is evolving beyond a messaging app; it is transforming into a transactional hub.

Considering that WhatsApp is the largest messaging platform in India and the audience's familiarity with it, it is evolving into much more than just a messaging app; it is becoming a transactional hub.

“The WhatsApp Cloud API powers 70,000 Indian businesses every month, and we are seeing a strong growth in this number.”

A consumer can now engage with a chatbot on WhatsApp to request recommendations, receive personalised promotions, schedule services, or track post-purchase updates such as invoices or installation.

For instance, A customer looking for a durable laptop for a school-aged child can request recommendations through WhatsApp.

"It saves consumers from navigating multiple apps or websites. That simplicity is where conversational commerce shines.”

Apparao also notes that WhatsApp is Meta’s most significant asset in the offline retail strategy. Meta is positioning WhatsApp as the link between discovery and purchase, particularly for small businesses and hyperlocal retailers.

Click-to-WhatsApp Ads allow users to view promotions on Facebook or Instagram and initiate a WhatsApp conversation that provides personalised discount codes, store information, or product support.

These ads are especially effective in reaching users for campaigns specific to individual stores.

“WhatsApp has become the new storefront for thousands of local businesses. Over 200,000 small businesses in India are already using Click-to-WhatsApp ads each month.”

According to her, Meta’s retail strategy is not solely centred on leading customers to the checkout counter. The company is increasingly assisting retailers in enhancing customer engagement after purchase, particularly through WhatsApp.

This involves sending digital invoices, managing installation schedules, conducting customer satisfaction surveys (NPS) and facilitating warranty registrations.

The role of AI

Meta’s tools, such as Advantage+, are helping Indian retailers adopt AI-driven marketing strategies without complex technical investments. These tools help businesses identify the best audience segments, run A/B tests automatically, and optimise campaigns in real-time.

“Manual marketing doesn’t always scale. With our AI, retailers can simply check a box to activate Advantage+ and see better results consistently,” says Apparao.

The simplicity of these solutions has led to rapid adoption, especially in the last 18–24 months.

As retail in India evolves, Meta’s approach indicates a future where digital and physical are not competing spheres, but rather complementary channels of a single shopper journey.

“Whether it’s through short-form Reels, influencer-led discovery, AI-driven ad targeting, or WhatsApp-powered engagement, Meta is building an ecosystem that’s as much about walking into a store as it is about clicking through a feed.”

“We’re not just supporting discovery or conversion,” says Apparao . “We’re building the full funnel from awareness to transaction to after-sales care with a strong offline lens.”