Is AI’s (in)efficiency hindering brands' connection with consumers?

For starters, an AI bot at a bank failed to understand my query involving a big transaction over the phone and eventually disconnected the call. This happened repeatedly for two days until I had to visit the branch in person to resolve the issue. In another case, activating international roaming on my phone turned into a lengthy ordeal, all because I was interacting with a WhatsApp bot that couldn’t process my request. And finally, a food delivery service failed to deliver my order, and I spent three frustrating hours trying to resolve the issue with yet another AI chatbot.