JioCinema and Snap Inc. partner to launch dynamic IPL lens

The lens showcases live cricket scores and real-time reactions in the AR lens.
As the Indian Premier League (IPL) buzzes, JioCinema and Snap Inc. have teamed up to offer Snapchatters an innovative lens that offers live score updates and features larger-than-life team characters reacting in real time to every delivery, all against the backdrop of the sky.
This incredible experience is powered by Sky Segmentation technology, which uses Snap's advanced camera to identify and enhance elements against the sky. Real-time match score updates come from a live sports score API, while custom animations add to the excitement of key moments like boundaries and wickets.