LinkedIn to introduce Live Event Ads

Speaking on this new ad format, Matt Tindale, head of enterprise solutions, APAC, said, “We’re always considering new ways to reach engaged decision makers across our community of 1 billion professionals on LinkedIn. With only 5% of buyers in-market for a new purchase at any given time, it’s imperative for companies to consistently engage their audience in creative ways across multiple channels - from live events to video ads - to ensure their brand is memorable when it's time to buy. With the introduction of Live Event Ads, brands can share their live event with the right people, nurture an online community, and build their brand with decision makers. This ad format offers brands the opportunity to create an authentic, two-way dialogue with audiences, to bolster trust and reputation.”