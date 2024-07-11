LinkedIn to launch AI-powered campaign tool globally by autumn

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
LinkedIn is set to introduce its new AI-powered campaign tool, Accelerate, by the end of this year, following successful testing among North American advertisers since October 2023. According to an exclusive preview on Digiday+, LinkedIn plans to make Accelerate globally available to all advertisers by early autumn, as confirmed by a spokesperson.
Accelerate aims to streamline the campaign creation process significantly, reducing the time required from 15 hours to just five minutes. The tool uses AI to recommend comprehensive campaign strategies tailored for the B2B audience on LinkedIn. Marketers can adjust campaign elements before launch, ensuring flexibility alongside automated optimisations.
Tom Pepper, senior director of EMEA and LATAM at LinkedIn, highlighted the tool's capabilities during the recent Cannes Lions conference. He noted, “It [Accelerate] will come back within five minutes with a ready-to-go campaign. At that moment, advertisers can hit ‘go’, and they will have the full targeting capabilities, the creative, and the optimisation of measurement. Even the reports are created at the end, ready to go to their CFO.”
The integration of Microsoft Designer enhances Accelerate, allowing advertisers to refine creatives and target audiences further. Despite initial limitations noted by some agencies, LinkedIn has expanded Accelerate's functionalities to support broader campaign objectives and targeting criteria.
LinkedIn executives and early adopters have reported promising results, citing increased campaign efficiency and significant cost savings compared to traditional methods. Lindsey Edwards, VP of product management at LinkedIn, shared insights into the tool's effectiveness, “Our customers are seeing great results — with advertisers creating campaigns 15% more efficiently and driving a 52% lower cost per action than with classic campaigns.”