LS Digital introduces DigiVerse 2.0, a solution that aims to transform digital marketing operations

It is a tool that enables brands to become AI-ready by providing data for future AI applications and data management.
LS Digital announced the launch of DigiVerse 2.0, an operations management platform designed to address the critical gaps and latent needs in digital business transformation, while also preparing brands for the AI-driven future. Digiverse 2.0, the next-generation solution is a platform designed to empower decision makers in navigating the complexities of businesses.
One of the standout features of DigiVerse 2.0 is its capability to make brands AI-ready. By capturing data in a structured format and maintaining historic data, DigiVerse 2.0 ensures that brands have access to high-quality, structured data crucial for AI applications and future readiness.
Commenting on this launch, Vinay Tamboli, CEO – data & insights, LS Digital said, "By providing greater control, visibility, and collaboration, DigiVerse 2.0 empowers brands to transform their digital marketing operations and stay competitive in a rapidly evolving landscape. DigiVerse is designed to unlock significant productivity gains, enhance decision-making ability, and prepare organisations for an AI-driven future."
As digital business continues to evolve, there are opportunities for brands to innovate and excel. With consumers increasingly engaging through digital channels, brands can harness this shift to build stronger connections and drive growth. However, digital business is becoming more complex and time-consuming, and the “operations” aspect remains a neglected area, often receiving low attention and priority. "In today's digital business landscape, efficiency and quick insights are crucial. The current fragmented approach slows down businesses and hampers their ability of decision makers to make data-driven decisions swiftly. Poor operations management of digital business might result into 20% to 30% revenue loss and even impact brand image. Digiverse 2.0 is designed to streamline these processes, integrating multiple tools into one platform to enhance operational efficiency and effectiveness," Vinay Tamboli further commented.
DigiVerse 2.0 offers a transformative approach to digital business by:
Streamlining Operations: For multi-product, multi-agency, multi-campaign, and multi-channel brands, DigiVerse minimises the time decision makers spend on coordination and follow-ups, allowing more focus on strategy and data analysis.
Reducing Reporting Delays: DigiVerse accelerates the reporting process, providing timely and accurate data for decision-making, which helps prevent missed opportunities and revenue loss.a
Minimising Manual Processes: By reducing the reliance on manual processes and Excel sheets, DigiVerse enhances data accuracy and reliability.
Enhancing Visibility and Control: DigiVerse provides decision makers with comprehensive views of campaign progress, budget status, and overall workflow, improving transparency and accountability.
Facilitating Collaboration: DigiVerse supports end-to-end digital business operations, including media plans, change tracking, approvals, repository management, and agency payment monitoring.
Integrating Data for Advanced Analytics: DigiVerse enables the creation of a Marketing Data Lake, facilitating the use of AI and ML applications for deeper insights and optimisation.
Digiverse 2.0 reduces the time it takes for decision-makers and marketers to arrive at solutions, improving business outcomes significantly. DigiVerse 2.0 aims to fill that gap and make digital business operations efficient by embedding best practice processes in the platform and fostering multidisciplinary collaboration among business, marketing, IT, security teams, agencies, and partners.