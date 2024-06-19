LS Digital unveils a new structure consisting of six core units to facilitate digital business transformation

Each business unit emphasises the distinct strengths of the group companies, supported by Group-level Growth and Enabling functions. This optimised approach ensures that LS Digital delivers innovative, integrated solutions aligned with its DBT vision. Commenting on the team structure, Prasad further added, “Our new organisational structure focuses on six verticals of Excellence, supported by Growth and Enabling functions. This structure will drive our strategic initiatives, support our growth objectives, and ensure seamless integration across the group. Moreover, our individual skills and entrepreneurial passion are utilised at the group level, fostering integration and collaboration.” This streamlined approach fosters better collaboration, eliminates inefficiencies, and empowers teams at LS Digital to innovate and achieve exceptional results.