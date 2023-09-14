Mark Zuckerberg announces the launch of WhatsApp Channels

Channels can be found in a new tab called Updates - where you’ll find Status and channels you choose to follow. As Channels expand globally, they introducing the following updates:

Enhanced Directory - you can now find channels to follow that are automatically filtered based on your country. You can also view channels that are new, most active, and popular based on number of followers.

Reactions - you can react using emojis to give feedback and see a count of total reactions. How you react will not be shown to followers.

Editing - soon, admins will be able to make changes to their Updates for up to 30 days, when we automatically delete them from our servers.

Forwarding - whenever you forward an Update to chats or groups it will include a link back to the channel so people can find out more.