Meta AI rolls out for Indian users

Facebook parent Meta is starting to roll out its artificial intelligence chatbot Meta AI in India as part of its efforts to scale up its AI offerings in an intensely competitive market.
According to reports, Meta AI will be available in English across the company's suite of apps, including WhatsApp, Facebook, Instagram, and Messenger. It will also be available through the recently launched Meta.ai website.
This launch comes months after Meta tested the AI chatbot with a section of users in India, its largest market with a combined subscriber base of over a billion across its apps.
It had also rolled out the chatbot to more than a dozen countries, including the United States, Australia, Canada, New Zealand, Singapore, South Africa, Uganda, and Zimbabwe.
According to the company, built with Meta Llama 3, Meta AI is one of the world’s leading AI assistants. The company further explained a number of use cases of Meta AI in India.
"Planning a night out with friends? Ask Meta AI in your WhatsApp group chat to recommend restaurants with great views and vegan options for you and your friends to consider. Organizing a weekend getaway? Ask Meta AI to give you ideas of places to stop on a road trip. Cramming for a test? Ask Meta AI on the web to create you a multiple choice test. Moving into your first apartment? Ask Meta AI to 'imagine' the aesthetic you want so that you can create a mood board of AI-generated images for inspiration on your furniture shopping," explains the company.