Meta AI rolls out for Indian users

"Planning a night out with friends? Ask Meta AI in your WhatsApp group chat to recommend restaurants with great views and vegan options for you and your friends to consider. Organizing a weekend getaway? Ask Meta AI to give you ideas of places to stop on a road trip. Cramming for a test? Ask Meta AI on the web to create you a multiple choice test. Moving into your first apartment? Ask Meta AI to 'imagine' the aesthetic you want so that you can create a mood board of AI-generated images for inspiration on your furniture shopping," explains the company.