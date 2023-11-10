Meta collaborates with Amazon for in-app shopping on Facebook and Instagram

This will enable Amazon shoppers to seamlessly navigate shopping within Meta's social apps.
Meta has forged a collaboration with Amazon, aiming to facilitate the linking of Facebook and Instagram accounts with Amazon. This will enable users to seamlessly navigate shopping within Meta's social apps. Notably, customers can finalise transactions using their stored Amazon payment details and dispatch items to their designated Amazon mailing addresses.
This in-app shopping feature, as highlighted by Amazon, is exclusive to selected products advertised on Facebook or Instagram, either by Amazon itself or by independent sellers on Amazon's storefront.
In an official statement provided to TechCrunch, Amazon spokesperson Callie Jernigan elucidated, "For the first time, customers will be able to shop Amazon’s Facebook and Instagram ads and check out with Amazon without leaving the social media apps." She added that U.S. customers will have access to real-time pricing, Prime eligibility, delivery estimates, and product details for specific Amazon product ads featured on Facebook and Instagram.
The initiation process involves a brief one-time setup wherein users link their Meta account (either Facebook or Instagram) to their Amazon account. Following this setup, customers can seamlessly make Amazon purchases directly from the product ad without exiting the Facebook or Instagram app. The sale is then completed using the default shipping address and payment information stored on Amazon.
News of this collaborative endeavour initially surfaced through revelations by Maurice Rahmey, co-CEO of Disruptive Digital and a Meta and Google Ads partner. Rahmey expounded on the deal's advantages in a LinkedIn post, highlighting the enhanced targeting and optimisation Meta gains through leveraging Amazon's data.