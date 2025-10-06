Meta expands AI tools to help brands boost ad performance

Meta has introduced a new suite of generative AI tools and creator collaboration features to help advertisers improve performance, personalisation, and scalability across its platforms. The company continues to invest in AI-enabled solutions, such as Advantage+, to empower marketers, agencies, and brands to reach audiences more effectively.
Driving AI-led performance
With nearly 2 million advertisers already using Meta’s Advantage+ creative AI tools, the new update expands the platform’s generative capabilities for more tailored and engaging ad experiences. Meta’s latest features focus on video optimisation, AI dubbing, music generation, and persona-based image creation, offering brands multiple ways to refine their campaigns.
Under the Advantage+ creative video generation tool, Meta has rolled out an AI-generated music feature that analyzes ad content and produces custom soundtracks suited to each product’s tone, style, and emotion — helping brands create more immersive video experiences.
To enhance accessibility across languages and regions, Meta has also introduced AI dubbing to help advertisers easily optimise their video creatives for international and multilingual audiences.Additionally, video HDR enhancement powered by generative AI now enables higher contrast, brighter visuals, and more vivid colors, improving viewer engagement.
Meta’s persona-based image generation helps advertisers craft multiple ad variations tailored to specific customer segments. For example, a brand selling headphones can generate one ad emphasizing fashion for style enthusiasts, another highlighting sound quality for music lovers, and a third focusing on comfort for frequent travelers.
Expanding creator collaborations
Alongside its AI rollout, Meta is also streamlining how brands partner with creators on Facebook and Instagram. The company’s expanded Creator Discovery APIs simplify collaboration and make influencer selection more data-driven.
The new Facebook Creator Discovery API allows agencies and brands to find and connect with creators using keywords while offering access to insights such as audience demographics and engagement rates. Similarly, Meta has expanded the Instagram Creator Marketplace API to all advertisers, agencies, and third-party developers in eligible countries, giving verified businesses greater access to creator collaborations directly from Meta Business Suite.
Within the Partnership Ads Hub, brands can now turn organic creator content into paid ads. Meta reports that adding partnership ads to existing campaigns has led to a 19% drop in CPAs (cost per acquisition) and a 13% increase in click-through rates. This fall, Meta plans to introduce AI-recommended collaborations (Collabs) that marketers can seamlessly convert into optimised partnership ads.
New monetisation options for creators
Meta is also testing affiliate marketing integrations that allow creators to access brand affiliate programs on Facebook and add product links to Instagram Reels. The aim is to make creator-brand collaborations more shoppable and performance-oriented.
By merging AI-driven creativity with improved creator tools, Meta is reimagining how advertisers engage audiences. The new features are designed to simplify localisation, enhance creative flexibility, and help businesses connect with customers in more authentic, personalised ways.