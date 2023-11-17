Meta introduces AI-driven video editing features

Emu Video crafts four-second clips from a caption or image prompt, while Emu Edit streamlines video alterations and editing.
On Thursday, Meta introduced two AI-driven video editing features designed for sharing on Instagram or Facebook.
The first tool, named Emu Video, produces short four-second videos using prompts like captions, photos, or images, coupled with descriptions. The second tool, Emu Edit, facilitates simple video modifications and edits prompted by text.
Emu supports generative AI technology and various AI image editing tools for Instagram, enabling users to capture a photo and alter its visual style or background.