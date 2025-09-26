Meta launches Vibes, a feed of AI-generated short videos

In an unexpected move, Meta has launched Vibes, a feed of short-form AI videos available on the Meta AI app and meta.ai. The feature is similar to Instagram but filled entirely with AI-generated content.

Announcing the launch on its blog, Meta said that as users browse, they will see a range of AI-generated videos from creators and communities. The feed will become more personalized over time, and if something catches a user’s eye, they can create their own video, remix what they see, and share it with friends and followers.

In a launch video shared on Instagram, Mark Zuckerberg showcased examples including a cat kneading dough, a woman from ancient Egypt taking a selfie, and a dog running across a farm.

“For this early version, we’ve partnered with Midjourney and Black Forest Labs while we continue developing our own models behind the scenes,” said Meta’s chief AI officer Alexandr Wang on Threads.

The launch marks a notable moment in the AI-generated content space. Just a few months ago, Google announced it would end YouTube monetization for low quality AI-generated videos starting July 15, 2025, as part of its efforts to maintain content standards and discourage practices that prioritize quantity over originality.