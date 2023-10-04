Meta mulls Ad-Free subscriptions for European users amidst regulatory changes

The subscription packages are anticipated to roll out in the coming months.
In response to a newly instated European Union law mandating user consent for personalised ads, Meta, the tech titan behind Instagram and Facebook, is set to introduce paid subscription options allowing European users to eliminate advertisements from their desktop and mobile experiences, as reported by The Wall Street Journal.
The subscription packages are anticipated to roll out in the coming months, allowing users the choice to continue using the apps without charge but requiring consent for personalised advertisements. For those opting for the ad-free experience, preliminary pricing details include $14 per month for ad-free access on Instagram via mobile devices and $17 per month for ad-free Instagram and Facebook experiences on desktop platforms.
Representatives of the tech giant shared their plans in meetings with European Union regulators recently, outlining a strategic move to align with evolving legal requirements. The subscription tiers, soon to be available for EU users, will permit individuals to opt for an ad-free digital environment. Although Meta continues to champion the value of free services supported by personalised ads, the company acknowledges the necessity of adapting to changing regulatory landscapes.
Meta, reliant significantly on advertising revenue, disclosed that out of the $32 billion generated in the second quarter, a staggering $31.5 billion originated from advertising. This move towards subscription-based models mirrors a broader trend observed among social media platforms seeking diversified revenue streams beyond ad-dependent structures.
Notably, other platforms like X and TikTok have explored similar avenues, offering users reduced ad exposure for a monthly fee. X, for instance, provides a Premium plan where users encounter 50% fewer ads on their feed along with additional perks. Meanwhile, TikTok recently embarked on a limited test of an ad-free subscription tier, confined to a specific market at present, signaling a growing industry trend towards more varied revenue strategies.