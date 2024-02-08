Meta to label AI- generated images on Instagram, Facebook and Threads

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
The initiative will enable Meta to recognise AI content from Google, OpenAI, Microsoft, Adobe, Midjourney, and Shutterstock.
Meta has announced to introduce labeling for AI-generated images across its social media platforms, including Instagram, Facebook, and Threads. It is working on industry-leading tools to label AI-generated content from prominent industry players, such as Google, OpenAI, Microsoft, Adobe, Midjourney, and Shutterstock.
Meta already applies 'Imagined with AI' labels to photorealistic images created with its own AI feature, but now it will do this with content created with other companies’ tools also. It has been developing a common technical standard that will signal whether a piece of content has been made using AI or not.
By identifying the signals, Meta will be able to label AI-generated images posted by users on social media platforms. This capability is currently under construction, and in the upcoming months, Meta plans to implement labels in all languages supported by each application.
Meta AI feature adds visible markers that users can see on the images, and invisible watermarks and metadata embedded within the files to help the audience in identifying AI-generated content.
Meta is collaborating with industry counterparts to establish shared standards for AI identification through forums like the Partnership on AI (PAI). The initiative aims to enable the labeling of images generated by Google, OpenAI and more as they move forward with their plans to incorporate metadata into images created with their tools.
Meta also noted that for now it can't automatically spot AI-generated audio and videos from other companies. So, it is adding a feature for users to let everyone know when they're sharing AI-generated content on Instagram, Threads and Facebook.
Image Credits- Meta