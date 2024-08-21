Meta to showcase alcohol, real money gambling ads in India, APAC, and LATAM

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
The policy now sparks debate on its effects on public health, industry dynamics, and consumer behaviour.
On Tuesday, August 20, social media giant Meta announced that from August 27, 2024, it will showcase advertisements from alcohol and real money gambling verticals in India, Asia Pacific (APAC), and Latin America (LATAM).
The move marks a shift in Meta's advertising policy, raising questions about the potential impact on public health, industry dynamics, and consumer behaviour.
Confirming the report, a senior digital expert said that the advertisements will essentially roll out on Facebook and Instagram. Through WhatsApp messaging, brands will have one-on-one communication and a direct relationship with the audiences.
As per the expert, the majority of ads can be video but in the case of real money gambling, there will be some degree of banner advertising, especially on WhatsApp. Direct communication will definitely not happen as far as liquor is concerned.
The update came after the Indian government announced ban on liquor manufacturers using surrogate advertisements and sponsoring events for their primary alcoholic products.
According to new draft regulations, companies such as Carlsberg, Pernod Ricard, and Diageo could face fines of up to ₹50 lakh if they persist in promoting their main products through surrogate ads in India, as reported by Reuters.
The decision by Meta has brought the industry thinking that by allowing these ads, the company is, in a way, normalising behaviours that are known to have serious health and social consequences.