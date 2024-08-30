Meta unveils Creator Lab to support aspiring creators in India

Since 2019, Meta has been investing in educational resources for creators. Its creator education and enablement program, Born on Instagram, facilitates this education at scale. It consists of a community of creators who’re engaged to learn more about content creation, and to unlock partnership and monetisation opportunities. Now, in an effort to update the educational content on Born on Instagram, Meta is launching Creator Lab, a new resource for aspiring creators. Creator Lab will contain content from creators, who share their experiences and insights, including what they wish they had known when they started and what they have learned through trial and error.