Meta Verified comes to India

Meta, the parent to Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp, has said it is bringing its new offering Meta Verified, launched in February, to India.
This new offering was a subscription bundle that includes account verification with government ID, impersonation protections and account support.
With Meta Verified in India, you’ll get:
A verified badge, confirming you’re the real you and that your account has been authenticated with a government ID.
More protection from impersonation with proactive account monitoring for impersonators who might target people with growing online audiences.
Help when you need it for common account issues. At the moment, support is available in English only, but it will be extended to include Hindi as well in the coming months.
Meta Verified is available for direct purchase on Instagram or Facebook in India starting June 7, 2023. People can purchase a monthly subscription for ₹699 on iOS and Android. In the coming months, Meta will introduce a web purchase option for ₹599 a month.
Here are three conditions an applicant needs to meet:
To be eligible, accounts must meet minimum activity requirements, such as prior posting history, and applicants must be at least 18 years old.
Applicants are then required to submit a government ID that matches the profile name and photo of the Facebook or Instagram account they’re applying for.
Meta Verified subscriptions will include proactive monitoring for account impersonation.
The company will retain the verified badge for accounts that were verified before the introduction of Meta Verified.