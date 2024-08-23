Meta's Detailed Targeting Exclusion gets the boot; advertisers aren’t too pleased with alternatives

The implications of this change extend beyond immediate campaign performance. Russhabh R Thakkar, founder and CEO of Frodoh World, an Indian adtech company specialising in CTV, and interactive ads, believes this decision signals a broader industry trend: "Meta's decision is a big shake-up for digital ads in India. It forces advertisers to rethink how they reach people. Instead of saying 'don't show ads to these groups,' companies now need to focus on 'show ads to these groups'. This could lead to more creative, broad-appeal ads."