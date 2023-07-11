Meta’s Threads reaches 100 million sign-ups within five days of launch

It displaces OpenAI’s ChatGPT as the fastest to hit this milestone.
Meta’s Twitter rival Threads has reached 100 million sign-ups since its launch five days ago, says Meta chief Marck Zuckerberg.
"That's mostly organic demand, and we haven't even turned on many promotions yet," Zuckerberg said.
Analysts, as per Forbes, upgraded their outlook on the Meta stock after the launch of Threads, and the stock could supposedly add $150 billion in market valuation despite Thread’s lack of revenue prospects for now.