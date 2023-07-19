Meta's Threads' users drop by half in seven days

According to data reports, Thread's audience is about 22 per cent the size of Twitter's.
After crossing over 100 million users in just five days, to become the fastest growing app ever, Meta's Threads usage has dropped by half in a week's time.
According to various data reports, Threads had around 49 million daily active users (DAU) when it first launched in early July. However, by the end of the second week, this number dropped by half to 23 million DAU. There has also been a significant decrease in the number of users logging into Threads after using it for a week, meaning people who rushed to sign up aren't coming back regularly.
A Similar Web report shows that usage time dropped by more than half, with the average amount of time US users spent on the app dropping from about 20 minutes on July 6 to just over 8 minutes on July 10. Thread's audience is about 22 per cent the size of Twitter's.
Speaking to CNBC, Anthony Bartolacci, managing director at Sensor Tower, a marketing intelligence firm, said, “The Threads launch really did ‘break the internet,’ or at least the Sensor Tower models. In the 10-plus years Sensor Tower has been estimating app installs, the first 72 hours of Threads was truly in a class by itself.”