Microsoft drops Twitter from its ads platform, Musk threatens to sue

Twitter, recently, put its API behind a paywall charging as much as $42,000 per month for access.
“They trained illegally using Twitter data. Lawsuit time,” tweeted Elon Musk to news about Microsoft dropping Twitter from its ads platform over the latter’s decision to put access to its API behind a paywall.
In March 2023, Twitter announced pricing plans for access to its API with the charges going up to $42,000 per month.
Through Microsoft’s advertising feature, users (advertisers) could manage their many social media accounts from one place. They, as per Mashable, will no longer be able to schedule, create, or manage tweets or tweet drafts. In addition, users won't be able to view their past tweets and engagement on the Microsoft Advertising platform.
Musk’s reaction leans more towards Microsoft’s investment into OpenAI, the maker of ChatGPT, using Twitter to train its language model offerings.