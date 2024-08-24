Mumbai Police shuts down Telegram channel following a complaint from Disney Star

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
‘BJ Tech Knowledge’ illegally allowed access to content from several broadcasters.
Following a complaint from Disney Star, Mumbai Police has shut down the Telegram channel BJ Tech Knowledge, reports the Economic Times (ET).
The channel illegally allowed access to content from several broadcasters such as Disney Star, Viacom18, Sony, and Zee.
Disney Star filed a criminal complaint against the channel at NM Joshi Marg police station in Mumbai on April 27, 2024, it was being operated by Balaji Asaram Jaybhaye.
"The police conducted an investigation against BJ Tech Knowledge, leading to a raid on August 11. During the raid, the police team arrested Jaybhaye and seized his laptop and phone," one of the sources told ET.
BJ Tech Knowledge allowed pirates to share content URLs belonging to the big broadcasters with users in the Telegram group, allowing them to stream the content through a network stream player app.
To access the content, users had to download the network stream player app from the Google Play Store/iOS and log in through a shared URL in the Telegram group.
"BJ Tech Knowledge, which had 5000 active users, sold URLs to users for Rs 300 and accepted payments through UPI," another official involved in the matter told ET.