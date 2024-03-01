Myntra celebrates its birthday with Meta for a lively emoji campaign on WhatsApp

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
To commemorate its 17th Birthday, Myntra has launched a fun emoji campaign on WhatsApp, in partnership with Meta and Gupshup, ahead of the Myntra Birthday Blast, scheduled to be held between March 1-7. Redefining the pre-event buzz with an exciting twist on traditional WhatsApp chatbots, Myntra has ensured that its Birthday becomes truly special for its customers and is filled with surprises. This campaign will be live on WhatsApp, for Myntra users on 1st and 2nd March. It will be an interactive and personalised experience for users, who will have to guess the hidden emojis to unlock Myntra's official cheat sheet for accessing incredible offers of Myntra Birthday Blast.
This campaign will see Myntra's chatbot, via the official WhatsApp account of the company, send a challenge to users, asking them to find a secret emoji, related to birthday celebrations, to receive a return gift, as per the applicable T&C of the campaign. Upon responding, customers are rewarded with the ‘cheat sheet’, which serves as a quick snapshot of the incredible price points during the Myntra Birthday Blast. In this one-of-a-kind campaign, users will also receive unique selections and offers tailored to their preferences, for every emoji used, which can then be availed during the Myntra Birthday Blast. For instance if a user responds to the bot with a ‘jeans’ emoji, that user will receive a cheat sheet with all the jeans related offers.
Myntra has categorised the emojis as per the different categories, that users shop from, to generate tailor-made responses. Additionally, as part of this campaign, customers will also see the ‘reminder’ feature, in case users choose to stay updated on the latest offers on Myntra during its Birthday Blast event.