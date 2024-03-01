Myntra celebrates its birthday with Meta for a lively emoji campaign on WhatsApp

This campaign will see Myntra's chatbot, via the official WhatsApp account of the company, send a challenge to users, asking them to find a secret emoji, related to birthday celebrations, to receive a return gift, as per the applicable T&C of the campaign. Upon responding, customers are rewarded with the ‘cheat sheet’, which serves as a quick snapshot of the incredible price points during the Myntra Birthday Blast. In this one-of-a-kind campaign, users will also receive unique selections and offers tailored to their preferences, for every emoji used, which can then be availed during the Myntra Birthday Blast. For instance if a user responds to the bot with a ‘jeans’ emoji, that user will receive a cheat sheet with all the jeans related offers.