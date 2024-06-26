NDTV partners with Google, leverages data to drive 24% new user growth

NDTV, a premier news platform, has achieved remarkable success through its innovative partnership with Google, focusing on real-time data insights to refine its content strategy. Recognising the limitations of traditional engagement measurement tools, NDTV went on a mission to develop a data-driven framework aimed at improving the quality and engagement of its published content. This pioneering collaboration led to the implementation of a machine learning-based process that allowed NDTV to accurately identify high-performing articles and those needing refinement. By leveraging real-time insights, editors could strategically focus on topics and formats that garnered the highest viewership, optimising the content strategy to meet audience demands more effectively.