Netflix secures $5 billion streaming rights deal for WWE's Raw

Netflix will stream WWE's Raw exclusively in US, Canada, UK, and Latin America from January 2025.
Netflix has inked a $5 billion deal to stream World Wrestling Entertainment's Raw for 10 years, signaling a major departure for the flagship weekly show as it transitions from traditional linear television to streaming for the first time.
Starting from January 2025, Netflix will serve as the exclusive platform for WWE's Raw in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Latin America, among other regions. More countries and territories will gradually be included in this exclusive arrangement.
In India, Sony Pictures Networks holds the television and streaming rights for WWE.
Outside the United States, Netflix will be the exclusive platform for all WWE shows and specials, including Raw, SmackDown, NXT, and premium live events such as WrestleMania, SummerSlam, and Royal Rumble. Starting in 2025, Netflix will globally offer WWE's acclaimed documentaries, original series, and forthcoming projects.
Mark Shapiro, president and COO, TKO, said, “Our partnership fundamentally alters and strengthens the media landscape, dramatically expands the reach of WWE, and brings weekly live appointment viewing to Netflix.” TKO Group Holdings is an international sports and entertainment conglomerate, encompassing prominent entities like UFC and WWE.
“By combining our reach, recommendations, and fandom with WWE, we’ll be able to deliver more joy and value for their audiences and our members. Raw is the best of sports entertainment, blending great characters and storytelling with live-action 52 weeks a year, and we’re thrilled to be in this long-term partnership with WWE," added Bela Bajaria, chief content officer, Netflix.
Introduced in 1993, Raw is a sports entertainment show that consistently delivers a blend of action, drama, and athleticism.