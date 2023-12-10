OpenAI enlists ex-Twitter India head to set up a team in the country

Subsequently, he rose to the position of VP for the APAC and MENA region at Twitter. In late 2016, Jaitly moved on from Twitter and assumed the role of co-founder and CEO at Times Bridge, the global investment arm of The Times Group, an Indian media company. Times Bridge's portfolio features prominent names like Uber, Airbnb, Coursera, Mubi, Smule, and Wattpad. Jaitly parted ways with the firm in 2022.