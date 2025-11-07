Paytm launches a new AI-powered travel booking app called ‘Paytm Checkin’

Paytm (One 97 Communications Limited), India’s full-stack merchant payments and financial services company, has launched its new AI travel app, Paytm Checkin. The app brings artificial intelligence to travel booking through a dedicated platform that simplifies how people plan and manage their trips.

With Paytm Checkin, users can interact with an AI assistant that helps plan trips through simple conversation. It recommends destinations, personalises itineraries, and manages bookings for flights, trains, buses, and metro services. The assistant refines results based on user preferences and travel patterns. These features are currently in early beta and will improve through user feedback.

The platform offers zero convenience fees on bookings and free flight cancellation for Rs 99. A Travel Pass priced at Rs 249 provides additional savings and benefits. Paytm Assured for Buses ensures timely refunds, and Ticket Assure for Trains offers confirmed seat assistance.

Paytm Checkin features a clean, easy-to-use interface for faster checkout and transparent pricing. It also includes real-time flight tracking to keep travellers updated.

Vikash Jalan, CEO, Paytm Travel, said, “With Paytm Checkin, we are creating a new way for people to plan and book their journeys using AI. The app is designed to make travel planning simple and personal.”

Paytm continues to expand the use of AI across its services to improve personalisation and efficiency. With Paytm Checkin, it aims to make travel booking more intuitive and reliable.