Pfizer introduces 'Charlie': A new AI platform for pharma marketing

Pfizer has launched its proprietary generative AI platform, named after the company's co-founder as reported by DIGIDAY. Under development since last year, Pfizer's AI platform, dubbed "Charlie" after Charles Pfizer, is aimed at streamlining content supply chains and transforming the firm's marketing operations. Currently being rolled out across the organisation, Charlie is already in use by hundreds within Pfizer's central marketing team and thousands across its various brands. The platform is also being utilised by agency partners such as Publicis Groupe and IPG.