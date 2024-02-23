Pfizer introduces 'Charlie': A new AI platform for pharma marketing

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
The platform named after the company's co-founder, Charles Pfizer is also being used by agency partners such as Publicis Groupe and IPG.
Pfizer has launched its proprietary generative AI platform, named after the company's co-founder as reported by DIGIDAY. Under development since last year, Pfizer's AI platform, dubbed "Charlie" after Charles Pfizer, is aimed at streamlining content supply chains and transforming the firm's marketing operations. Currently being rolled out across the organisation, Charlie is already in use by hundreds within Pfizer's central marketing team and thousands across its various brands. The platform is also being utilised by agency partners such as Publicis Groupe and IPG.
Charlie's primary focus is to enhance Pfizer's content supply chain, providing support for content creation, editing, fact-checking, and legal reviews. Leveraging a risk-labeling system, Charlie can identify assets requiring more scrutiny by the medical review team, streamlining the review process.
Initially targeting digital media, emails, and digital presentations used by Pfizer's sales teams, Charlie is also exploring assisting in medical article research and drafting. Furthermore, Charlie aids in gathering insights across therapeutic areas, providing a deeper understanding of customers and treatments.
To ensure accuracy and compliance, Pfizer has implemented validation processes and data governance measures in collaboration with Publicis Groupe, which assisted in developing Charlie based on its Marcel AI platform.
Given the sensitivity of healthcare data, Pfizer has prioritised data privacy and governance in Charlie's development, tailoring features based on user roles and data engagement.The careful method is essential for preserving precision and confidentiality when managing delicate health data.
Beyond Pfizer, other pharma companies are also exploring the use of generative AI for various purposes, including medical, legal, and regulatory reviews. Analysts predict significant economic benefits and cost savings from adopting generative AI in the pharma and medical product industries, with potential improvements in content creation speed and approval processes.