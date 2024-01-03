Prime Video Ads, miniTV, and AMC: Amazon Ads' diverse suite of solutions for advertisers

Amazon has also introduced miniTV in India, an ad-supported free video streaming service, providing advertisers with opportunities for immersive brand integrations. miniTV is integrated within the Amazon.in shopping app, shopping site, Fire TV and the standalone miniTV app. miniTV’s audiences include young adults and health and fashion-conscious shoppers with an affinity towards travelling and adopting new products. Brands can provide one-click access to their shopping pages on Amazon through ads on miniTV, without the viewer having to leave the app improving brand awareness, purchase intent and brand association.