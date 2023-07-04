RIPTwitter: Will Musk's Twitter rate limits further dampen user interest?

Dr Kushal Sanghvi, head- India and SEA, CitrusAd, opines that the decision could be a part of Twitter’s decision to make the platform more premium. “The move would definitely limit user interactions on the platform. Many may even log out of Twitter as it loses its USP with the new move. But, it would make Twitter ad algorithm more specific for brands. The platform would then be able to charge a higher CPM and drive a more premium ad pricing."