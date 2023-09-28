Saregama acquires majority stake in digital entertainment company Pocket Aces

Saregama has acquired a majority stake in Pocket Aces Pictures, a fast-growing digital entertainment company with direct relationships to 95 million digital-first customers across Instagram, YouTube, and other platforms. Saregama will acquire 51.8 percent of the company's shares for approximately 174 crore rupees, with an option to acquire an additional 41 percent stake within the next 15 months at pre-agreed multiples. The transaction is an all-cash deal. This acquisition will further solidify Saregama's ambition to take a leading position in the online video and content space in India.tion in the New Music industry across all Indian languages.