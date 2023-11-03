Scarlett Johansson sues AI app over unauthorised use of her name and voice in ad

Scarlett Johansson has filed a lawsuit against an artificial intelligence (AI) app that used her face and voice in an advertisement without her consent. According to The Guardian, the 22-second advertisement posted on X (formerly Twitter) by an image-generating app called 'Lisa AI:90's Yearbook & Avatar', used real video of the star to create a fake image and dialogue for her. "What's up, guys? It's Scarlett and I want you to come with me," Johansson says as the video shifts to a collection of AI-generated images bearing a resemblance to her.