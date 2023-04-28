Snap revenue falls for the first time since it went public

Social media platform Snapchat announced how it fared financially in the first quarter of 2023 on April 27. Snap, the parent company of Snapchat, saw its stock tumble by 24 percent as the company missed revenue estimates. Wall Street estimated Snap's revenue for Q1 2023 at $1 billion but the company's revenue stood at $989 million. This is down by 7 percent from $1,063 million which the company racked in Q1 2022. This is the first time that the company has reported a fall in revenue since it went public.