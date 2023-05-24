Snapchat Surpasses 200 Million Monthly Active users in India

Ajit Mohan, President, APAC, Snap Inc, says, “I am thrilled to have joined Snap at a time where the momentum among our Indian community has never been stronger. We see incredible potential for partners, creators, and brands to build communities and businesses on Snapchat, and we couldn’t be more excited about our future. Young India has particularly valued the healthy and private environment that has been at the heart of our experiences and this will continue to be our focus going forward.”