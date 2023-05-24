Snapchat Surpasses 200 Million Monthly Active users in India

This milestone showcases the immense potential of Snapchat in India, says the company.
Multimedia messaging service Snapchat announced a milestone of over 200 million monthly active Snapchatters (users) in India, one of the company’s leading global growth markets. The company says they continue to invest in India through a localised platform experience, local content initiatives and partnerships, and a dedicated focus on regional creators via Spotlight and Stories, all helping Snap reach this significant milestone.
Spotlight- Snapchat's user generated content vertical has seen significant growth. "Indian Snapchatters are watching content across stories and spotlight, the fourth and fifth tabs of the app. Spotlight, Snapchat's user-generated entertainment platform, continues significant growth with time spent in India on Spotlight more than tripling. This strong engagement is empowering a new generation of creators to build audiences via Snapchat while making their passion for content creation monetizable and accessible," says the company.
Ajit Mohan, President, APAC, Snap Inc, says, “I am thrilled to have joined Snap at a time where the momentum among our Indian community has never been stronger. We see incredible potential for partners, creators, and brands to build communities and businesses on Snapchat, and we couldn’t be more excited about our future. Young India has particularly valued the healthy and private environment that has been at the heart of our experiences and this will continue to be our focus going forward.”
Snapchat has further announced the launch of My AI- a new, experimental AI-powered chatbot customised for Snapchat. "My AI can recommend birthday gift ideas for your BFF, plan a trip for a long weekend or even suggest a recipe for dinner. Users can also customise My AI with their own unique name and select a Wallpaper for their Chats. As the Snapchat community continues to grow in India, Snap is building its team and enhancing its operations with hires across a variety of roles to better serve the Indian Snapchatter community," says the brand.
Snapchat says that Indian users as well as brands have adapted to using AR filters effectively. "Snap’s commitment to democratising the use and creation of Augmented Reality (AR) has resonated with Indian Snapchatters, who often utilise Snapchat AR to celebrate cultural moments. In India, Snapchatters play with Augmented Reality (AR) Lenses over 50 billion times every month, and over 85% of Snapchatters use Lenses to visually express themselves during festive months in India. Snapchat’s large, unique audience, brand-safe environment, and innovative advertising solutions has made it a valuable partner for brands and partners alike. Indians have embraced AR technology and are enjoying a new world of shopping while brands are effectively harnessing the tech to deliver creative storytelling."
"Snap will continue to focus its efforts in providing the best experience for Indian Snapchatters through hyper-local content, home-grown creators, a celebration of relevant cultural moments, and immersive AR experiences that will delight and provide real utility for our community," it adds.