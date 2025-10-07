Spotify partners with ChatGPT for smarter music recommendations

Spotify has announced a new integration with ChatGPT, allowing both free and premium users to access personalised music and podcast recommendations directly through OpenAI’s conversational platform.

Advertisment

The integration builds on Spotify’s existing ecosystem that spans more than 2,000 devices - from smart TVs and cars to gaming consoles — ensuring that users can connect with Spotify wherever they are.

To use the feature, users can simply mention Spotify in a ChatGPT conversation. The first time they do, they will be prompted to connect their Spotify account. Once linked, they can ask for songs, artists, albums, playlists, or podcasts, or even request recommendations based on a mood, theme, or topic.

ChatGPT will display results within the chat, and tapping a track will open the Spotify app for listening. Users can also extend existing conversations — for example, by asking Spotify to curate a road trip playlist while planning a weekend getaway in ChatGPT.

For the best results, users are encouraged to provide more context such as genre, mood, artist (for music), or topic, host, and guest (for podcasts).

Free users can explore from Spotify’s curated playlists, including Discover Weekly and New Music Friday, while Premium users can generate fully personalized playlists from detailed prompts.

Spotify said it continues to invest in its personalization technology and human editorial expertise to deliver listening experiences suited for every moment.

Connecting Spotify to ChatGPT is completely opt-in, and users can disconnect anytime. Spotify also confirmed that it will not share music, podcasts, or other audio and video content from its platform with OpenAI for training purposes.

The Spotify app for ChatGPT is available in English across 145 countries for logged-in Free, Plus, and Pro users on both web and mobile (iOS and Android).