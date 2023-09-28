Spotify relaunches podcast creator programs in India

Spotify is reintroducing its podcast creator programs to support both existing creators and newcomers in the podcasting world.

Since the introduction of podcasts on Spotify in India over four years ago, the medium has gained popularity among listeners, with one in four music listeners on the platform also tuning into podcasts. In particular, Gen Z listeners have embraced podcasts, with nearly two-thirds of 18-24 year-olds in India listening to podcasts weekly.