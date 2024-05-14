Sundar Pichai joins LinkedIn, shares his first post about upcoming Google I/O developer conference

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
The post says that the company will talk about Gemini models and its capabilities at the event.
Search giant's Google's CEO Sundar Pichai has joined social media platform LinkedIn and shared his first-ever post about the company's upcoming Google I/O developer conference on May 14, 2024. The event will be held at the Shoreline Amphitheatre in Mountain View, California, United States.
He also shares that the conference will discuss how the Gemini models are bringing breakthrough AI capabilities to people through Google's products, as well as fostering innovation across safety, research, infrastructure, and more.
One of the anticipated sessions at Google I/O 2024 is Pichai's keynote speech. Viewers can watch it live on Google's YouTube channel at 10:00 am Pacific Time (10:30 pm in India).
During the I/O 2024 event, Google is expected to announce important updates. These might include news about Android 15, how Gemini AI works with important apps, and the newest version of Wear OS.
The company might put Gemini AI features into several apps like Google Maps, Chrome, Google Workspace, Gmail, and others.