Tata and Uber to join hands to drive traffic on Tata Neu: ET

Tata Neu, Tata's online shopping app, is actively seeking to fortify its position in the market.
According to a report by ET, the Tata Group is in talks with Uber Technologies to explore a strategic partnership aimed at bolstering traffic volumes and engagement on Tata's digital platform. The potential collaboration could involve integrating Uber's services as a prominent feature within Tata Neu, positioned as a 'super app.'
Insiders reveal that Tata Neu, marketed as a comprehensive application offering various services, has been grappling with challenges such as stagnant user growth and limited customer engagement. Despite these hurdles, Tata Neu is actively seeking to fortify its position in the market.
Reports indicate that Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi and Tata Sons chairman N Chandrasekaran held discussions during the Davos conference earlier this year, with further talks anticipated during Khosrowshahi's upcoming visit to India.
While Tata Digital, the overseeing entity for Tata Neu, has denied any ongoing discussions, Uber has yet to confirm the talks. The precise terms of the potential partnership are still being negotiated, and there is no assurance of finalisation at this stage.