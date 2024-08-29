The afaqs! DIGINEWS World Conference is here

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
On August 30, 2024, in New Delhi, the fifth edition of the afaqs! DIGINEWS World Conference, formerly known as DIGIPUB World, will unfold at the Holiday Inn, Mayur Vihar.
As digital news continues to evolve, the transition from legacy publishing to a dynamic video-driven format is clear. Since its inception in 2017, DIGIPUB World has chronicled the evolution of digital news. Now, with the surge in video consumption online, we are rebranding to DIGINEWS to better reflect the current landscape where video is as integral as text.
In collaboration with Co-Partner MGID, Gold Partner Jagran New Media, and Tech Partner YuktaMedia, this year, DIGINEWS continues its tradition of tackling crucial issues affecting digital publishing with renewed focus and insight.
Delve into the impact of short-form video on media strategy and its role alongside traditional content formats.
Address the challenges of an overflowing content supply and strategies to engage younger audiences effectively.
Explore the future of digital monetisation amid shifting paradigms like the reinstatement of third-party cookies and rising AI investments.
Assess how the increase in paywalls is affecting Indian news consumers and what lessons have been learned from this shift.
Investigate the role of AI in enhancing newsroom operations, from data analysis to content creation.
Examine the effects of online news on local coverage and whether it has strengthened or weakened grassroots journalism.
The afaqs! DIGINEWS World Conference is a must-attend event for a diverse range of professionals in the media and digital sectors. This includes online editors, marketing and advertising professionals, media planners and buyers, journalists, senior media executives, and digital news publishers.
Attendees will benefit from extensive knowledge and learning opportunities, connect with industry peers through valuable networking opportunities, and gain insights into marketing and publicity strategies. The conference also offers significant business opportunities, career advancement prospects, and avenues for skill enhancement.
The conference will feature eminent speakers such as Chitranshu Tewari, director, product and revenue, Newslaundry; Deepak Ajwani, editor, The Economics Times Digital; Durga Raghunath. head, news partnerships, India and SE Asia, Google; Gaurav Arora, chief operating officer, Jagran New Media; Idris Loya, CEO, head of innovation & technology, IDPL; Litisha Mangat Panda, senior business associate, Odisha Television Network; Megha Mamgain, managing editor - health & lifestyle and vice president, Jagran New Media; Mehak Kasbekar, country manager & editor-in-chief, Brut India; Nalin Mehta, managing editor, Moneycontrol; Nandagopal Rajan, chief operating officer, Indian Express Online; Neha Tandon, revenue head, ABP Digital; Nidhi Mahajan, deputy business head, The Quint; Nikhil Pahwa, founder and editor, MediaNama; Nisheeth Upadhyay, editor (operations), ThePrint; Pankaj Sharma, CEO and director, MGID India; Puneet Kukreja; VP - product & reader revenue, Times Internet; Puneet Singhvi, CEO – digital & president – corporate strategy, Network18 Media & Investments Ltd; Rishi Pratim Mukherjee, co-founder & chief executive officer, Jist Media; Rohan Tyagi, product head, NDTV; Samarth Sharma, chief operating officer, Asianet News Media and Entertainment Pvt Ltd; Sanjay Sindhwani, chief executive officer, Indian Express Online Media; Satrajit Sen, chief operating officer - events, afaqs!; Siddharth Varadarajan, founder editor, The Wire; Soumya Menon, chief growth officer - infotainment, OneIndia; Sreekant Khandekar, co-founder & CEO, afaqs!; Suhasini Haidar, diplomatic affairs editor, The Hindu Group; Suparna Singh, CEO and co-founder, Frammer AI; Vaibhav Khanna, head of product & subscriptions, NDTV Profit; Venkata Susmita Biswas, executive editor, afaqs!, and many other distinguished professionals from the media and digital sectors.
Join us at the afaqs! DIGINEWS World Conference for a day of engaging discussions and valuable networking opportunities. For more information and to secure your spot, please visit our .