The afaqs! Digital Evangelists' League is here to honour the leaders of Indian digital innovation

On September 27, 2024, digital marketing leaders will gather in Gurugram at the Ministry of Beer, Sector 29, for an event that promises to be a milestone in recognising excellence—the afaqs! Digital Evangelists' League (aDEL). This prestigious event is designed to celebrate the professionals who have not only believed in the power of digital marketing but have also been at the forefront of its transformation across India. By highlighting their contributions, this event aims to inspire the next generation of media professionals to continue pushing the limits of what is possible in the digital realm.