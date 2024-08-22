The afaqs! Digital Evangelists' League is here to honour the leaders of Indian digital innovation

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
On September 27, 2024, in Gurugram, the afaqs! Digital Evangelists' League (aDEL) takes centre stage at the Ministry of Beer, Sector 29, celebrating digital excellence.
In an era where digital media is constantly evolving, the role of media planners, buyers, and digital marketers cannot be overstated. These individuals have championed the digital medium, driving its adoption across various industries and regions. Their strategic decisions and innovative approaches have pushed the boundaries of digital marketing, setting new standards for success.
On September 27, 2024, digital marketing leaders will gather in Gurugram at the Ministry of Beer, Sector 29, for an event that promises to be a milestone in recognising excellence—the afaqs! Digital Evangelists' League (aDEL). This prestigious event is designed to celebrate the professionals who have not only believed in the power of digital marketing but have also been at the forefront of its transformation across India. By highlighting their contributions, this event aims to inspire the next generation of media professionals to continue pushing the limits of what is possible in the digital realm.
The afaqs! Digital Evangelists' League will recognise up to 50 outstanding professionals who have made significant contributions to digital advertising and marketing in India. To be eligible, candidates must be digital media planners, buyers, or brand marketers under the age of 40 years as of July 31, 2024.
Professionals may apply for this honour themselves or be nominated by a colleague or peer. The nomination period is open until August 30, 2024. The selection process is rigorous, with a jury of esteemed senior leaders reviewing each candidate based on their career milestones, successful campaigns, innovative work, and their role in launching or building new brands, agencies, or platforms.
Securing a place in the afaqs! Digital Evangelists’ League is more than just an accolade; it is an opportunity to gain recognition, share knowledge, and connect with the industry's top minds. Members will enjoy the following benefits:
Become part of the afaqs! League - Class of 2024 Community, a network of like-minded professionals.
Engage with industry leaders and expand your professional network.
Receive preference as a jury member or speaker at afaqs! events.
Attend afaqs! events throughout the year as a valued delegate.
Guarantee your invitation to future editions of the League.
Contribute your insights and expertise to afaqs! Guest Articles.
Gain exposure through features in People Spotting, a column dedicated to industry movements.
Earn a special badge that signifies your membership in the afaqs! Digital Evangelists' League. This can be proudly displayed on your digital profile.
Secure a permanent presence on afaqs! as a member of the League.
This event is ideal for digital media planners, buyers, and brand marketers who have made a significant impact in the industry. Whether you are a seasoned professional or a rising star, the afaqs! Digital Evangelists' League is an opportunity to be recognised for your contributions and to connect with peers who share your passion for digital innovation.
