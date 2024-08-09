The Global Alliance for Responsible Media shuts down post Elon Musk lawsuit

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
In its lawsuit, X claimed that GARM "organised an advertiser boycott of Twitter."
A group of advertisers known as the Global Alliance for Responsible Media (GARM) has "discontinued" its activities, according to an email sent to members and reported by Business Insider. The group stated that it has limited funds and is concentrating on addressing the antitrust lawsuit filed against it by X.
GARM, an initiative established in 2019 by the World Federation of Advertisers (WFA), aimed to halt advertising on social media platforms that failed to meet specific safety standards. In its lawsuit, X claimed that GARM "organised an advertiser boycott of Twitter." This legal action is one of several unusual lawsuits initiated by Elon Musk, which appear to focus more on punishing dissenters than on any solid legal rationale. Musk has also filed lawsuits against OpenAI, a competitor to his X.AI, and Media Matters in an effort to silence the non-profit organisation.
Freedom of association is typically protected under the First Amendment, and there is legal precedent supporting the idea that boycotts constitute protected speech. However, the GARM case is unusual for several reasons, including Elon Musk's own antagonistic remarks toward advertisers.
When Musk acquired Twitter, the platform relied heavily on advertising revenue, which significantly declined after his takeover. Advertisers may have been deterred by Musk's lax approach to content moderation or by his controversial posts. While X's legal case against GARM appears weak, it has effectively undermined the organisation. This pattern of litigation suggests that those who oppose Musk may face costly legal battles.
Notably, X announced last month that it was "excited" to rejoin GARM.