The Global Alliance for Responsible Media shuts down post Elon Musk lawsuit

GARM, an initiative established in 2019 by the World Federation of Advertisers (WFA), aimed to halt advertising on social media platforms that failed to meet specific safety standards. In its lawsuit, X claimed that GARM "organised an advertiser boycott of Twitter." This legal action is one of several unusual lawsuits initiated by Elon Musk, which appear to focus more on punishing dissenters than on any solid legal rationale. Musk has also filed lawsuits against OpenAI, a competitor to his X.AI, and Media Matters in an effort to silence the non-profit organisation.