GOI launches the National Creators Award to honour content creators and innovators: ET

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
The award encompasses more than 20 categories, including gaming, education, environmental sustainability, and storytelling.
According to a report on ET, to honour creators and influencers and to commemorate India's digital creative economy, the Union government has introduced the National Creators Award. The Ministry of Electronics & IT (MeitY), seeks to highlight the various perspectives and talents that are influencing India's development and cultural narrative, promoting positive social change, and encouraging innovation and creativity in the digital space.
"Prime Minister Narendra Modi has consistently acknowledged the transformative power and impact of the creator economy. In line with this vision, MyGov India has announced the launch of the National Creators Award, celebrating digital innovators and content creators for their impactful contributions to India's digital landscape,” the ministry said in a statement.
In more than 20 categories, including as storytelling, social change advocacy, environmental sustainability, education, gaming, and more, the award honours outstanding creativity and innovation. The Disruptor of the Year award honours an innovator or artist who has upended the status quo and significantly altered their industry.
A creator who has used their fame to affect good change and establish a standard for influential and imaginative web content is honoured with the title of Celebrity Creator of the Year. The International Creator Award recognises international creators who are enhancing India's soft power and culture.
The Tech Creator Award is given to people who explain technology to others by providing analysis, opinions, and suggestions on the newest devices and advancements. A nomination phase, screening of the nominees, and a combination of public vote and jury evaluation comprise the selection procedure. The public and jury votes will be combined to determine the winners.
As per the ministry, it seek to acknowledge, inspire, and celebrate the revolutionary potential of digital media in creating a society that is more inclusive, engaged, and empowered.
Nominations are open on the Innovate India website.