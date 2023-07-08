TRAI begins consultation over regulation and selective banning of OTT apps

The consultation is to determine whether over-the-top (OTT) apps such as WhatsApp and Signal should be regulated.
The TRAI (Telecom Regulatory Authority of India) has begun the much anticipated consultation process on the question of regulating over-the-top (OTT) apps such as WhatsApp, Telegram and Signal.
The telecoms have demanded that communication channels be regulated as they offer similar services without the security and financial obligations attached to a licensee. The apps on the other hand argue that they are already under the regulation of the IT Act.
The consultation paper also discusses the selective banning of some of the apps during instances of civil unrest.
"In view of the humongous growth of OTT services in the recent past and these services having reached a matured stage, there is a need to holistically look into the various aspects of these services including regulatory, economic, security, privacy, and safety aspects. This is also in keeping with para 2.2 of the National Digital Communications Policy - 2018 which mentions the policy goal for 'Ensuring a holsitic and harmonal approach for harnessing Emerging Technologies'. It has been mentioned therein that a policy framework for 'Over the Top' services will be developed," says the authority.
Written comments on the issues raised in the Consultation Paper are invited from stakeholders by 4th August 2023 and counter comments by 18th August 2023.