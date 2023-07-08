TRAI begins consultation over regulation and selective banning of OTT apps

"In view of the humongous growth of OTT services in the recent past and these services having reached a matured stage, there is a need to holistically look into the various aspects of these services including regulatory, economic, security, privacy, and safety aspects. This is also in keeping with para 2.2 of the National Digital Communications Policy - 2018 which mentions the policy goal for 'Ensuring a holsitic and harmonal approach for harnessing Emerging Technologies'. It has been mentioned therein that a policy framework for 'Over the Top' services will be developed," says the authority.