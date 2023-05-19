Twitter Blue users can now upload 2 hours videos

The non-verified users can upload videos for only up to 140 seconds.
The microblogging platform Twitter has allowed its verified users to upload two-hours-long videos on Twitter, Elon Musk tweeted this. He wrote, “Twitter Blue Verified subscribers can now upload 2-hour videos (8GB)!.”
This news came just after a few days, Musk appointed Linda Yaccarino as the new CEO.
The non-verified users can upload videos for only up to 140 seconds. Earlier, for the verified users the limit was up to 60 minutes.
With this new introduction, it is expected that Elon Musk is gearing upto take on YouTube as paid users can videos upto two hours in length.
Musk has introduced, Twitter Blue subscription on April 1 which cost users around USD 8 or USD 84 per year. For India, the users can subscribe it for INR 650 and INR 900 per month on the website and mobile respectively.