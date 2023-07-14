By afaqs! news bureau
Digital

Twitter starts sharing ad revenue with creators

Writer Brian Krassenstein says the platform has paid him nearly $25,000.

Twitter has said select creators are now eligible to receive a share of ad revenue earned from ads served in replies to their posts.

To be eligible for the payouts, a creator must:

  • Be subscribed to Twitter Blue or Verified Organizations

  • Have at least 5M impressions on your posts in each of the last three months.

  • Pass human review for Creator Monetization Standards.

Writer Brian Krassenstein who has over 750K followers tweeted that he’d received nearly $25,000 from Twitter.

The social media company said the payments will be delivered via Stripe, a financial and SAAS company. Creator Ads revenue sharing will be available in all the countries where Stripe supports payouts.

