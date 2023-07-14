Twitter starts sharing ad revenue with creators

Writer Brian Krassenstein says the platform has paid him nearly $25,000.
Twitter has said select creators are now eligible to receive a share of ad revenue earned from ads served in replies to their posts.
To be eligible for the payouts, a creator must:
Be subscribed to Twitter Blue or Verified Organizations
Have at least 5M impressions on your posts in each of the last three months.
Pass human review for Creator Monetization Standards.
Writer Brian Krassenstein who has over 750K followers tweeted that he’d received nearly $25,000 from Twitter.
The social media company said the payments will be delivered via Stripe, a financial and SAAS company. Creator Ads revenue sharing will be available in all the countries where Stripe supports payouts.