Twitter to pay verified creators for ads in replies

Elon Musk, owner of Twitter announced the development in a tweet
Twitter will soon begin paying verified creators for ads that show up in their replies, Elon Musk, owner of Twitter announced. However, only ads served to verified users will count.
“In a few weeks, X/Twitter will start paying creators for ads served in their replies. First block payment totals $5M. Note, the creator must be verified and only ads served to verified users count,” he said.
This comes at a time when Linda Yaccarino will soon be taking over the operations of the company as CEO.
The company has been struggling with its advertising revenue ever since it was acquired by the Tesla CEO in 2022. Thousands of employees of the company from across the world have since been sacked. A number of brands have also backed out from advertising on the platform.