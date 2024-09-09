UK regulator accuses Google of anti-competitive practices in digital ads industry: Reports

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
Britain's CMA claims Google favours its own services, harming online publishers and advertisers in the country’s £1.8 billion (USD 2.4 billion) digital ad market.
UK regulators criticised Google, accusing the tech giant of exploiting its dominance in digital advertising to stifle competition in Britain, as per media sources. The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) of Britain claims Google favours its own services, harming online publishers and advertisers in the country’s £1.8 billion (USD 2.4 billion) digital ad market. This adds to the mounting pressure Google faces on both sides of the Atlantic over its ad tech business practices.
Google plays a key role across the digital advertising ecosystem, offering servers for publishers to manage ad space, tools for advertisers and media agencies to purchase display ads, and an exchange platform for real-time ad auctions. "We've provisionally found that Google is using its market power to stifle competition in the ads people see on websites," said Juliette Enser, interim executive director of enforcement at the UK’s Competition and Markets Authority (CMA), in a press release.
These charges, outlined in a statement of objections, follow a two-year investigation by the CMA. Meanwhile, the European Union's antitrust authorities are also scrutinising Google’s ad bidding practices, and the company faces a state-led antitrust lawsuit set for trial this month in the US. The CMA claims Google's anti-competitive conduct is ongoing, but Google has disputed these allegations.
Google reaffirmed its commitment to delivering value to publisher and advertiser partners in the highly competitive digital advertising sector, stating in a prepared response, "The core of this case is based on flawed interpretations of the ad tech sector. We disagree with the CMA's view and will respond accordingly." The UK’s Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) has accused Google of exploiting its dominance since 2015 to bolster its AdX ad exchange and shield it from competitors. According to the CMA, AdX charges the highest fees in the ad tech ecosystem, taking around 20% of bid amounts.
The regulator's accusations claim that Google manipulates advertiser bids, giving them higher value in AdX auctions compared to rival exchanges. Additionally, AdX is allowed to bid first in auctions run by Google's publisher ad server, potentially excluding competitors from bidding, according to the watchdog.
CMA is considering the necessary steps to ensure that Google halts its anti-competitive practices. It also holds the authority to impose a fine of up to 10% of the company’s annual global revenue.