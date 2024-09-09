UK regulator accuses Google of anti-competitive practices in digital ads industry: Reports

Google reaffirmed its commitment to delivering value to publisher and advertiser partners in the highly competitive digital advertising sector, stating in a prepared response, "The core of this case is based on flawed interpretations of the ad tech sector. We disagree with the CMA's view and will respond accordingly." The UK’s Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) has accused Google of exploiting its dominance since 2015 to bolster its AdX ad exchange and shield it from competitors. According to the CMA, AdX charges the highest fees in the ad tech ecosystem, taking around 20% of bid amounts.